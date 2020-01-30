The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Sharp Suit Looks That Will Leave You Drooling, See Pics

Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the character of MC Sher in his Bollywood debut film 'Gully Boy'. The fashionable actor has a love for suits. Check his best looks.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been an eye-candy ever since he made his Bollywood debut. The Gully Boy star also has a significant fan base because of his snazzy vibe and his stylish wardrobe. Take a look at some of his best suit looks. These are super easy to carry on a formal occasion, wedding or a red-carpet party. 

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan-Ananya Panday's thriller to replace Siddhant Chaturvedi with THIS actor

ALSO READ | They clapped: Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls Gully Boy day 1, reveals asking Zoya to dance

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Checkered Suit 

During Siddhant Chaturvedi's Hogwarts tour, he wore a peacock coloured suit, pairing it with straight pants. The checkered suit was put together with a vest coat of the same design. The green suit had the Hogwart's brooch. Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Siddhant Chaturvedi's classy black suit

During the Star Screen Awards 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a classy rich suit look. He attended the event wearing a black velvet suit piece. To keep it simple yet sophisticated, the Gully Boy actor paired a locket chain. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Siddhant's 'Fresh Face' Suit

The time when Siddhant Chaturvedi was featured as the Fresh Face Of The Year of a leading fashion magazine, he stunned in a grey suit. The grey suit made the actor look smart and elegant. See Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Siddhant's Double Breasted Suit 

Posing for a photoshoot, the Gully Boy actor chose to stun in a double-breasted suit. The black lining suit was paired with black charcoal pants and sneakers to give him a sporty look. Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Siddhant Chaturvedi's black and white tuxedos 

In this Instagram post, the Gully Boy star posed on a sofa wearing a monochrome tuxedo. The black and white picture was a clear example of Siddhant Chaturvedi's best suit outfits. Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post proves he is still not over the memes

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi starts an ‘insta-antakshari’ sitting in a bath tub, fans jump aboard

Promo Image Credits - Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
TIBET DOUBTS CHINA OVER DALAI LAMA
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA