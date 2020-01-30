Siddhant Chaturvedi's Sharp Suit Looks That Will Leave You Drooling, See Pics

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been an eye-candy ever since he made his Bollywood debut. The Gully Boy star also has a significant fan base because of his snazzy vibe and his stylish wardrobe. Take a look at some of his best suit looks. These are super easy to carry on a formal occasion, wedding or a red-carpet party.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Checkered Suit

During Siddhant Chaturvedi's Hogwarts tour, he wore a peacock coloured suit, pairing it with straight pants. The checkered suit was put together with a vest coat of the same design. The green suit had the Hogwart's brooch. Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's classy black suit

During the Star Screen Awards 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a classy rich suit look. He attended the event wearing a black velvet suit piece. To keep it simple yet sophisticated, the Gully Boy actor paired a locket chain. Take a look.

Siddhant's 'Fresh Face' Suit

The time when Siddhant Chaturvedi was featured as the Fresh Face Of The Year of a leading fashion magazine, he stunned in a grey suit. The grey suit made the actor look smart and elegant. See Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos.

Siddhant's Double Breasted Suit

Posing for a photoshoot, the Gully Boy actor chose to stun in a double-breasted suit. The black lining suit was paired with black charcoal pants and sneakers to give him a sporty look. Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's black and white tuxedos

In this Instagram post, the Gully Boy star posed on a sofa wearing a monochrome tuxedo. The black and white picture was a clear example of Siddhant Chaturvedi's best suit outfits. Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos.

