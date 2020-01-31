Amitabh Bachchan Turned Narrator For THESE Blockbuster Bollywood Films

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has always managed to steal the hearts of the audience with his screen timings. His style, accent, and mannerism have set many benchmarks in Bollywood. The 77-year old actor has delivered numerous films, from comedy to action. But not only his presence, sometimes his voice, too, has turned out to be the highlight of a film. Here are blockbuster Bollywood projects for which Amitabh Bachchan turned into a narrator for the audience and fans.

Amitabh Bachchan turned into narrator for these Bollywood films

Jodhaa Akbar - 2008

Aishwarya Rai and Hritik Roshan starrer, Jodhaa Akbar, released in 2008. The film received a positive response from the audience and the critics for its crafting. Amitabh Bachchan is credited for narration in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial. The historical-drama was commercially successful and critically acclaimed.

Parineeta - 2005

Vidya Balan's debut film, Parineeta, is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The film bagged immense love from the critics and the audience for the performances of the lead actors. The musical romance-drama is a film adaptation of the 1914 Bengali novel, Parineeta by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Krrish 3 -2013

Rakesh Roshan's superhero series Krrish is quite popular among the audience. The last installment, Krrish 3 released in 2013, set fire at the box-office. The 102 Not Out actor was a pivotal part of the film. He has narrated and guided the audience with the characters and story of the film. The lead cast of the film includes Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut.

Mahabharat - 2013

The Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actor lent his voice for Hindu mythological figure Bheeshma in the animated film released in 2013. The film narrates the story of Mahabharat. Leading actors like Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Shatrugan Sinha among others also vocalised the significant characters.

Fun2shh... Dudes in the 10th Century - 2003

The comedy film, released in 2003, is directed by Imtiaz Punjabi. The film has many critically acclaimed actors in the supporting cast including Paresh Rawal and Farida Jalal. Mohammed Iqbal Khan along with Anuj Sawhney essayed the lead of the fantasy-comedy.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

