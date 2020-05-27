Siddhant Chaturvedi's Reply To A Comment On His Instagram Post Wins The Internet

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a meme which he created on life before and after the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it was Siddhant Chaturvedi’s hilarious reply to one of the users on his post that overshadowed the meme itself that he shared.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi's MC Sher And Other Supporting Characters Who Stole The Show

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video on life before and after the Coronavirus lockdown. On his post, one user commented, “Everybody is trying to become memer nowadays," On this comment, Siddhant Chaturvedi took a dig at his own comment.

The actor replied to the comment as, “Haan bhai, usme bhi struggle hai” (Yes brother, there is a struggle in that too). Siddhant Chaturvedi’s quirky reply to the comment got a cheer from a lot of fans.

Also Read | From Arjun Kapoor's Film To Siddhant Chaturvedi's Heated Post, Today's Top Celeb Stories

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Slams 'Bois Locker Room' Chats, Calls Them 'Extreme Red Zones'

See Siddhant Chaturvedi's comment here

Several fans commented with his popular catchphrase ‘Bohot Hard’ from Gully Boy. For the unversed, the reply by Siddhant Chaturvedi was in reference to his closing statement he made in an interview a while ago. During that interview, several celebrities were a part of it including Ananya Panday. His comment about the struggle of newcomers and the nepotism in Bollywood had sparked off a nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Shows Off Head Full Of 'ghungroo' Curls, Co-star Sharvari Teases Him

For those who are unaware of his comment, during the interview, Siddhant Chaturvedi had concluded by talking about nepotism in Bollywood after Ananya Panday voiced her opinions about the same. In his concluding statement about nepotism and star kids in the entertainment industry, Siddhant Chaturvedi had said that everybody has their own struggles but the difference is where their (not star kids') dreams come true, their (star kids') struggles begin. His comment about nepotism had gone viral on the internet. Later in a media interaction, Siddhant Chaturvedi had cleared that the internet made a thing out of it but it was not meant to be taken like that.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s rise to fame came with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. In the movie, he was seen doing the role of MC Sher. His portrayal of MC Sher in Gully Boy earned him a lot of praises from audiences and critics alike. After Gully Boy, he also dubbed for the Hindi rendition for Men In Black: International.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.