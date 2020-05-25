Siddhant Chaturvedi's MC Sher And Other Supporting Characters Who Stole The Show

There are many movies in Bollywood that are primarily based on friendship. Movies like 3 idiots, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and more were based on friendship. Not only the heroes of such movies managed to impress the audience but even the leads' best friends managed to steal the show. Take a look at times when the hero's best friend was impactful.

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi Slams 'Bois Locker Room' Chats, Calls Them 'Extreme Red Zones'

When the hero's sidekick stole the show

Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy

One of the iconic movies of 2019 starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the role of Shrikant Bhosle a.k.a. MC Sher in the film. With his rapping and acting skills, he impressed the audience. He also won a Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. According to the plot of the film, Gully Boy (Ranveer Singh) gets inspired by MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and that is when he decides that he wants to fuel his passion for rapping and become a popular Indian rapper.

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi's Note For Future Kids Contains 'How I Met Your Mother' Reference

Varun Sharma in Chhichhore

Varun Sharma plays the role of Gurmeet Singh Dhillon a.k.a. Sexa in the film. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor play the lead roles in the film. Sushant Singh Rajput portrays the role of Anirudh Pathak a.k.a. Anni, who is Gurmeet's bestie. The plot of the movie is about Anirudh and his 5 college friends who showcase their inspiring college story.

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi Imitates ‘Salt Bae’ Style, Gordan Ramsey Makes Appearance | Watch

Sharman Joshi in 3 idiots

3 idiots is the highest-grossing film of 2009. The cast of the film includes Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. Sharman Joshi plays the role of Raju Rastogi in the film. He won the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film. The plot of the film is about the friendship of three engineering students and their life after completing engineering.

ALSO READ | 'Fukrey' Actor Varun Sharma Says People Must Maintain Hygiene Even Post The Pandemic

Soham Majumdar in Kabir Singh

Soham Majumdar played the role of Shiva, who is Kabir's (Shahid Kapoor) best friend in the film. Kabir Singh is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Soham Majumdar also won an award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.