Siddhant Chaturvedi Slams 'Bois Locker Room' Chats, Calls Them 'Extreme Red Zones'

Siddhant Chaturvedi never shies away from voicing his opinion freely. He has come forth in commenting on a recent controversy that has shaken up the entire social media. The actor recently took to his Instagram to condemn the recent viral chats of "Bois locker room" Instagram page.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram and posted a picture about the current Coronavirus pandemic and the recent 'Boys locker room' on Instagram. In the picture, he compared the current 'Boys locker room' and 'Girls locker room' controversies to Human Coronavirus family. Siddhant Chaturvedi posted the photo with a caption that referred to Coronavirus and the whole controversy of 'Bois locker room' and 'Girls locker room' to extreme red zones. He also referred to the whole incident as disgusting.

For the unversed, an online group of teenage boys on Instagram was exposed recently. In the group, several teenage boys from Delhi casually talked about rape, sexual objectification and shamed girls. The screenshots of the groups where the teenage boys talked about such disgusting things casually went viral on social media. An alleged version of the 'Girls locker room' was also being discussed on various social media platforms by some users. On social media, the 'girls locker room' group objectified men as well as women in a similar way. Siddhant Chaturvedi has condemned both the incidents by posting two hashtags in the caption, #BoysLockerRoom and #GirlsLockerRoom. Delhi Police are also taking the necessary actions against the group as an FIR has been filed against them.

On Monday, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell took notice of an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' which shared objectionable pictures of women and also glorified rape on their group chat. According to the DCP Cyber Crime Cell, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The group allegedly comprises schoolboys and they have also discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors.

