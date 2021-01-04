Siddhant Kapoor Welcomes January With Scenic View, Warns About Global Warming

Actor Siddhant Kapoor loves to appreciate the scenic beauty of Mother nature and his Instagram feed is a testimony to that. On Monday, January 4, the Shootout at Wadala actor welcomed ‘January’ in the most scenic way. Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Kapoor, while sharing the picturesque view also shed light on global warming. Take a look at the post below:

Siddhant Kapoor shares a picturesque view:

In the Instagram post, one can see the actor enjoying a terrific view from what appears to be the balcony of his residence. The photograph features his house surrounded by the greenery of trees. The clear blue sky adds beauty to the still while artistic architects of the locality is a view that one cannot ignore at all. Going by the photo, it appears a holy temple serves as a landmark for the locality.

While sharing the photo, the actor was seen welcoming the first month of the new year with immense glee. However, while appreciating nature’s magic, the actor did not refrain from the real-life problem that all humans need to deal with immediately, global warming. As he hailed the scenic view, he also articulated that ‘global warming is real’.

The photo garnered thousands of likes within just an hour after it surfaced online. While a fan agreed with the ‘sad’ reality of global warming, another went on to praise the photo by calling it ‘beautiful’. Heart and smiley emoticons haven’t stopped flooding Siddhant’s comment section. Here’s taking a look at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, the actor kick-started the new year by sharing a heart-warming note online. The actor wrote, “Looking at 2021... I know you will be good, I know you will be peaceful and happy filled with love, joy, forgiveness, Care, where we will help people in need, we will spread positivity, look after our climate and our health, our loved ones ... elders, children, friends and family... and also wear more tuxedos ðŸ˜‚♥ï¸. Do good, not with the intention to get it back ... karma is your best friend and also can be your worst remember”. Check it out:

