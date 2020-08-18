Sidharth Malhotra Turned Singer For 'Bandook Meri Laila' Song From 'A Gentleman'?

Bollywood actors doing playback for their own track in movies is not something new. As in the recent times, many popular B-town celebs have not just done playback for some amazing soundtracks but their songs have emerged as smashing hits as well. Popular actor Sidharth Malhotra too is a part of of this interesting list. As the SOTY actor has also given his voice for a rap sequence in once of his own songs.

Sidharth Malhotra Sung 'Bandook Meri Laila' For His Movie 'A Gentleman'

In the year 2017 released Sidharth Malhotra's action-comedy flick titled A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky. Co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, a major highlight of A Gentleman is the foot-tapping refreshing music attached to it. Sidharth made his singing debut with the peppy dance number Bandook Meri Laila for A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky. The song is created by Musical-duo Sachin-Jigar who thought that Malhotra's voice will be perfect for the track, a reason why they approached him. Watch the official video here-

Amazingly, the Brothers actor completed the recoding of Bandook Meri Laila within a span of just three hours, which is really quick for a debutant singer. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor raps some Haryanvi lyrics in the track. Apart from Sid, artists like Ash King, Jigar Saraiya, and rapper Raftaar have also lent their voice to Bandook Meri Laila. An energetic track which also showcases the entire vibe of the film within a couple of minutes.

As per Vayu, who is the lyricist of BML, the Ek Villian actor did a fabulous job in terms of singing the track. Reportedly, Sachin-Jigar observed a potential singer in Sidharth Malhotra and found his baritone to be ideal for Bandook Meri Laila song and that's why they chose him to do the rap portion in the song. When the song released it became a smashing hit and topped radio charts over weeks.

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez played the female lead in A Gentleman and she also features in the video of Bandook Meri Laila. On the professional front, Siddharth Malhotra will be next in Shershaah. Helmed by director Vishnuvardhan, Shershah is a war-drama which, is slated for a 2020 release. The stellar actor plays the lead role in the biopic of Army Captain Vikram Batra in the Dharma movie.

