Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Humraah' Song Making Video Is A Must-watch For All Fans

Disha Patani's last release Malang was a commercial success at the box-office. Disha played a happy-go-lucky, free-spirited character and her performance was spectacular in this Mohit Suri movie. Also, it was the first time Disha Patani shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in a Bollywood film. The backbone of Malang is its amazing music, songs like Malang, Humraah, Chal Ghar Chale topped radio charts over weeks.

Talking about Malang songs, Humraah is one of the smashing hit tracks from the Disha Patani starrer with over 34 million views on Youtube. Here is the BTS song making video of the tuneful track, which gives an insight into the number of efforts cast and crew took to make it a memorable track. Let's take a look-

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's Humraah Song Making Video

Humraah is a melodious track from the romantic-thriller, Malang. Sachet Tandon has sung this beautiful track which is penned articulately by Kunaal Vermaa. The Fusion Project composed this sensational track with a refreshing feel to it. Not to forget its foot-tapping beats. The BTS song making video starts with Disha Patani talking about the beauty of the track, and why it is her favourite song from the entire music album.

The main reason being water sports, and the cool goa-vibe attached to the track. Both Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur got the opportunity to try different water sports in the track, which made it a fun experience. Major portions of Humraah are shot either on the beach or underwater. Furthermore, Disha Patani also talked about that the gregarious vibe of Humraah, which further makes it very cool to watch. Overall, the filming of Humraah was a really enjoyable experience for the Bharat actor. Patani also added that even though, ideally, it is a romantic track, but for her, Humraah was a good relaxing fun-filled track. Watch the final video here-

Then Aditya Roy Kapur also shared his experience, the Aashiqui 2 actor said that he got to learn many new water sports like kite-surfacing, amid others, while filming the track. In fact, he also mentioned his ATV ride in a national park with Disha. Hence on the whole, for Aditya as well similar to Disha Patani, shooting for Humraah was a phenomenal experience. Malang minted ₹84.50 crores at the box-office, and the makers are gearing up for a sequel of the movie. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor is roped in for Malang 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur.

