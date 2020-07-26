Katrina Kaif Acing Her 'Kala Chashma' Steps In This Dance Rehearsals Video Is A Must Watch

Katrina Kaif is counted amongst the most celebrated female actors in Bollywood currently. The diva has given Hindi Cinema some of the biggest hits and has an array of chartbuster songs to her credit. Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho sure is a part of the smashing tracks list. Katrina is known for her dedication and the number of efforts she takes in order to perfect her steps. In this Kala Chashma dance rehearsal video, you can see how Kaif is perfecting her difficult dance moves and lifts to the T. Check out the dance rehearsals video here-

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Or Athiya Shetty: Who Aced The Red And Gold Ethnic Ensemble Better?

Katrina Kaif Practice Her Steps For 'Kala Chashma' In This Throwback Rehearsal Video

In this throwback dance rehearsals video of Kala Chashma, one can see Katrina rigorously perfecting her moves for the dance number. Dressed in casuals, white sleeveless tank top and black harem pants, Kaif is sweating it out in the dance studio. Kala Chashma is choreographed by celebrated duo Bosco Ceasar. KK is seen practising with Bosco Caeser's assistant choreographers and their dance crew in this video.

In a portion of this throwback video, you can also notice Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra having a fun time with RJ Malishka. The duo is dancing on the tunes of Kala Chashma and syncing their steps during a promotional event for their film. Then in the last part of this throwback video, you can observe the Dhoom 3 actor trying a really difficult lift with an assistant choreographer. By looking at this throwback dance rehearsals video is it evident, that how hard Katrina Kaif worked in order to ace her steps for this superhit track.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' & Other Love Triangle Films With A Comic Twist

Kala Chashma is a peppy dance number with some difficult dance moves from 2016's romantic drama Baar Baar Dekho. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra played the lead pair in this riveting story focussing on relationships and time travel. Helmed by filmmaker Nitya Mehra, the USP of Baar Baar Dekho was Katrina-Sid's sizzling screen chemistry and its amazing soundtracks. Kala Chashma sung by Neha Kakkar, Amar Arshi, and Badshah is a chartbuster hit from the music album of this Katrina Kaif starrer. Watch the final video here-

Also Read: Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry With Katrina Kaif & Preity Zinta - Which Is Better?

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Movies That Will Put A Smile On Your Face With Its Happy Endings, See List

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated action-thriller Sooryavanshi. The release date of this Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has been pushed from March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The new release date has not been confirmed by the makers yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.