Sidharth Malhotra's Most Unforgettable Numbers That His Fans Can Dance To

Ittefaq actor Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with Student Of The Year, which had some great songs according to fans. Over the years, the actor has been a part of many memorable films that have had some good music - be it soothing songs to upbeat dance numbers. Hence, here are some of his famous songs which you can groove on.

Siddharth Malhotra's dance songs to groove to

Kala Chasma

Baar Baar Dekho’s wedding song Kala Chasma became a party anthem when it released. The song is composed and recreated by rapper Badshah. The peppy track has vocals of Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar. The chartbuster number has hip-hop beats and new rap by Badshah with a very groovy bass.

ALSO READ: 'Hasee Toh Phasee' Cast List: The Full Cast Of Samir Sharma's Bollywood Debut

Bandook Meri Laila

This track from A Gentleman is a sleek one that features four singers. As the title suggests, the song gives almost a 90s vibe. Many critics considered Bandook Meri Laila as the surprise track of the album. The song features Ash King on the vocals, with Jigar Saraiya, rapper Raftaar and even Siddarth Malhotra, who makes singing debut with this song. The video accompanying the hit song is very stylishly shot.

Kar Gayi Chull

The song Kar Gayi Chull from the film Kapoor & Sons became the party track of the year. The song is high on energy and is a foot-tapping number. Composed by singer and rapper Badshah, the song has been sung by Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Faazilpuria and Sukriti Kakar. The catchy musical arrangement and lyrics of the song make this track instantly likeable.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Shares Shirtless Photos To Give Fitness Motivation To Fans; See Post

The Disco Song

‘The Disco Song’ is a pleasant tribute by singer-composer duo Vishal-Shekhar to the legendary Nazia Hassan. The song is a lovely and energetic club outing that can take anyone to the dance floor. Vocals by Benny Dayal and Sunidhi Chauhan are well supported by pieces which are taken from Nazia’s original song. The original catchy lines of Disco Deewane are neatly wrapped by arrangements. Moreover, the hint of ‘Ishq Wala Love’ makes the song even more melodious.

Punjabi Wedding Song

From the lyrics, the vocals, and the music, every aspect of this dance song is set to raise the energy levels in every wedding. Just like the film, the Desi touch remains, and that is a bonus keeping in mind that it is meant to be a Punjabi Wedding Song. The shaadi number is a full-on fun song that describes the events at a Punjabi wedding. The song is sung by the versatile Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal and Vishal Dadlani. The song is also infused with traditional dhol and Hinglish lyrics.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra's Work From Home 'jugaad' Is A Piece Of Information Worth Remembering

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Shares Batman-inspired Quote 'Who I Am Doesn't Define Me'; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.