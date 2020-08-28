Sidharth Malhotra Looks Strikingly Handsome In His 'Kala Chashma'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has an exclusive collection of sunglasses, that he is often spotted wearing around in the city. The actor often posts pictures on Instagram, in his varied collection of sunglasses. Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in the popular peppy song Kala Chashma recently posted another picture in a pair of sunglasses, looking dashing. Check out the picture below:

Sidharth Malhotra's new Instagram post

Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture in his favourite Kala Chashma, on Instagram. The actor looked stunning in his leather jacket, thrown over a white t-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of black jeans and matching black shoes. The actor kept his hair simple, in his trademark spiked hair. What added more style to Sidharth Malhotra's photo is his pair of avatar sunglasses.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra's Most Unforgettable Numbers That His Fans Can Dance To

Along with the picture, Sidharth Malhotra posted a caption, ‘Where’s the party tonight….Inside the house’ (sic). The actor informed about his current situation through the caption, explaining that he was dressed for the party, but apparently could not step out of his house for an actual party, due to the Pandemic. Sidharth Malhotra also posted a caption which was a line from his song Kala Chashma.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Turned Singer For 'Bandook Meri Laila' Song From 'A Gentleman'?

The song Kala Chashma features Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. It’s from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. Apart from Katrina Kaif’s dance performance, the song also became known for his stylish appearance. Sung by Badshah, Neha Kakkar and Amar Arshi, the song crossed over 1 Billion views on YouTube.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Goofy Video With Akshay Kumar As 'Brothers' Turns Five; Watch

Professionally, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Marjaavaan. He will be seen in an upcoming movie Shershaah, directed by Vikram Batra. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Jaaved Jaffrey and Shiv Pandit. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a double role in the upcoming war film. The film follows the journey of decorated army captain Vikram Batra. The film was supposed to release on July 3, 2020, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the pandemic.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Joins 'Star Wars' Fandom As He Adds Three Movies To Binge-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.