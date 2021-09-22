Sidharth Malhotra Addresses Marriage Plans, Gets Candid About Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are making headlines with their amazing chemistry in the recently released film Shershaah. The two stars, who received terrific responses and reviews for their amazing chemistry on the screen, have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship off the camera. Now, during a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth addressed his marriage plans and talked about his rumoured ladylove, Kiara Advani.

In the latest release, Sidharth played the role of 1999 Kargil War Hero, Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara Advani played the role of Dimple Cheema, Captain Vikram Batra’s beloved. During his interaction with the leading portal, Sidharth Malhotra addressed the much-asked question about his marriage and shared his thoughts on the same. Elucidating on the same, the actor stated that he's not an astrologer, which is why he can't reveal when is it going to happen. Further, he opined that he can ensure everyone that whenever it happens, he will inform everyone. He said, "I don't know. I am not an astrologer or such. I don't know, it's to who is more important. And as and when it happens, I will let everyone know."

Sidharth Malhotra sheds light on his marriage plans with Kiara Advani post-Shershaah success

Adding, Sidharth was asked whether he has set some timeline for himself in terms of marriage to which he said that he has not set any kind of timeline and thinks that it has to be done correctly and not done fast or later. During the same interview, the actor was even asked some questions about his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and his answers are sure to leave his fans in awe. The Student of the Year actor was asked what he likes the most in Kiara Advani, to which he revealed that she is a completely different person off the camera, unlike other stars. He shared that one cannot easily pinpoint and say that she belongs to an acting profession. 'She has a sense of regularness to herself' which he really appreciates and admires a lot.

Towards the end of the interaction, he was asked about a habit that he wish to change in Kiara, to which he clearly refused to do so and mentioned that she is a 'fabulous' actor and it is very harsh to even think about changing anything in anyone.

Meanwhile, Shershaah shall be the opening film, while Ladakhi film, Shepherdess of the Glaciers, helmed by Christiane Mordelet and Stenzin Dorjai shall be the closing film at the Himalayan Film Festival 2021 (THFF). Shershaah will be screened in the auditorium at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra and in Picturetime's (A cinema theatre company that has launched the world's highest altitude cinema theatre in the beautiful landscapes of Ladakh) inflatable theatre.

IMAGE: Instagram/@SidMalhotra