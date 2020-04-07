Sidharth Malhotra & Katrina Kaif Dance On 'Kala Chashma' In Throwback Video; Watch

An old video of Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif dancing to their dance song Kala Chashma has surfaced online. In this video, both Sidharth and Katrina are having a jolly time while dancing to this video. This video has led many of Sidharth & Katrina’s fans for the two to work together in a film again.

Sid & Katrina groove to 'Kala Chashma' once again

The country is under complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many people are hence relying heavily on social media and other entertainment platforms to entertain themselves. Even celebrities are using social media to stay connected with their fans and only share their daily routine amidst this lockdown.

Now, an old video of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra has surfaced online and is causing a major buzz. In this video, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are grooving to their hit dance song Kala Chashma. For those of you who are not aware of this, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starred in a romantic movie titled Baar Baar Dekho back in 2016.

Kala Chashma was a track from the movie that soon became a party anthem. In this cute video, Sidharth Malhotra is wearing some black shades to match the theme of the song. He is also singing the lyrics and dancing along to the song. Just as the chorus of the song starts, Katrina Kaif enters the video and dances along.

Katrina joins the video only for a brief moment in time but it looked like she enjoyed herself while filming the video. The video ends with Sidharth Malhotra leaving a message for RJ Malishka. This video has left Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra fans wanting the two to work in a film once again. Even though Baar Baar Dekho did not work its wonders at the box-office people did like Sidharth- Katrina’s chemistry. Watch this adorable Kala Chashma dance video here.

