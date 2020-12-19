Varun Dhawan Is Kiara Advani's 'Partner In Health' As He Resumes 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's' Shoot

The cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo had flown to Chandigarh in November to commence the shoot of the romantic drama with lead cast Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. However, a few days into shooting the film, actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, along with director Raj Mehta, tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in the makers halting the film's shoot. Now, lead pair Varun and Kiara shared a selfie with each other on Instagram to announce the good news of resuming Jug Jugg Jeeyo's shoot.

Varun is Kiara's 'partner in health' on Jug Jugg Jeeyo's set

After taking a break from shoot after contracting Coronavirus, actor Varun Dhawan has finally joined his co-actors to resume shoot of his highly-anticipated romance-drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. On Friday, Varun and his co-star Kiara Advani expressed their happiness about reuniting with each other after the former's COVID-19 recovery. Yesterday, the duo, who were first seen together in Kalank, shared a selfie from the sets of the Raj Mehta-directorial on their Instagram handle to flaunt their twinning white outfits and black facemasks.

While Kiara called Varun her 'partner in health', the latter called the former his 'praying partner' in their Instagram posts. Kiara captioned her post writing, "And we are back #JugJuggJeeyo with my partner in health! @varundvn". On the other hand, posting the same selfie, Varun wrote, "And we’re back #jugjuggjeeyo with my praying partner @kiaraaliaadvani (sic)". Furthermore, after testing COVID-19 negative, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was also snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed back to the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

Check out Varun and Kiara's Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, both Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have multiple upcoming films in their kitty. The Laxmii actor's latest film Indoo Ki Jawaani recently hit the silver screens on December 11, 2020. However, other upcoming Kiara Advani's movies include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah and Kurram Kurram. On the other hand, the list of upcoming Varun Dhawan's movies includes Coolie No. 1, Koochie Koochie Hota Hai and Ekkees.

