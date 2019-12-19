Sidharth Malhotra: "My Performances Override My Films That Haven't Done Done Well"

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavaan. The film also starred Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in primary roles. Sidharth Malhotra has always chosen versatile characters and genres. Fans have seen him performing in family drama, romantic comedies, thrillers, action movies and more.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sidharth Malhotra said he wants to continue with the variety, as it gives him a great thrill to explore alien territories with characters. Sidharth Malhotra further added to explore a world, a city, a language which he isn’t familiar with, is fun for him because he is portraying something which is completely different from him. Sidharth Malhotra likes to reinvent himself with films and that’s is how he has personally like to govern his choice of films and scripts, he added.

Two Fridays should not look the same according to him. He is also grateful to be accepted by the audiences in Ek Villain as well as Kapoor & Sons. Sidharth Malhotra further went on to say that there are only a handful of actors who get accepted in the industry and he is lucky to be one of those. Since 2012, there has been a feeling that people like to see his face on the screen, people see potential, they like his work and think that his performances override his consecutive films that have not done well, Sidharth Malhotra added.

Commenting about the negative comments that Sidharth Malhotra has received for his movies, he says that he doesn’t think he has got criticism in the way ‘people don’t like him’ and ‘people are not convinced with his films’. In Bollywood, the credibility of a film is based on its box office performance rather than the actor’s performance. It is a very long game and it is not something that one can crack immediately says Sidharth.

