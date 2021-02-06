Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Mission Majnu' Takes Off

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to be seen together in an upcoming Bollywood film, Mission Majnu. The shooting of the film has already begun in Lucknow and the makers of the film is expecting to work well with the audience. The plot of the film is based on a series of true events which is considered one of the most courageous and well-planned missions of Indian history. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, who has delivered successful entertainers in the past like URI: The Surgical Strike and The Sky Is Pink.

Sidharth Malhotra starts shooting for his next film

Sidharth Malhotra has lately been working on a new action-drama film which will narrate the story of an Indian mission which was pulled off at the heart of Pakistan. The film Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and speaks about the dramatic mission which changed the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan. The film is expected to introduce actor Rashmika Mandanna into Bollywood after her impressive line of work in Telugu and Kannada film industries.

The official Twitter handle of RSVP Movies posted about the commencement of the project, triggering the anticipation amongst the fans instantly. In the picture shared, a movie clapper can be spotted with a swastika symbol, indicating that they recently conducted the muhurat Pooja. The wooden tool also mentions that the film is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi while the production is being collaboratively pulled off by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

In the small note attached with the tweet, it has been mentioned that they have begun with the first chapter of India’s deadliest covert operation. They have also mentioned that the shooting is being carried out in Lucknow. Have a look at the post on RSVP’s Twitter handle here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have mentioned how excited they are for the upcoming project. Some of the people have written they cannot wait to watch Rashmika in Bollywood as she is extremely talented and graceful. Have a look at a few of the tweets.

