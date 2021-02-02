Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Three Years Of 'Chalo', Shares Unseen BTS Photos

Tamil actor Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 02) to share a post as her much-acclaimed film Chalo clocked in three years of entertainment. Along with the pictures, the actor went on to pen a sweet note revealing how elated she was to mark the occasion. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared BTS pictures from the sets of her film Chalo. In the first picture, the actor can be seen having a conversation with the director, Venky Kudumula. In the next picture, she and her co-star Naga Shaurya can be seen learning a scene from the director. Apart from this, the actor shared several BTS pictures where she can be seen having lots of fun on set.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details of the film and how happy she is about the film. She wrote, “It’s been 3 years of Chalo and 3 years of me in the Telugu Film Industry. The fun has just begun..ðŸ¤ Loving it! ðŸ’˜ #3YearsOfChalo @venky.kudumula @actorshaurya”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Rashmika Mandanna shared the post online, some of the users went all out to laud the film and revealed how much they enjoy watching it, while the others went all gaga over the pictures shared by the actor. One of the users wrote, “wow. Can’t believe it’s been 3 years. Congratulations”, while another wrote, “woohoo! Wishing you more success”. Check out a few comments below.

About Rashmika Mandanna's Chalo

Helmed by Venky Kudumula, the film Chalo officially released on February 02, 2021. The movie revolved around Hari and Karthika who fall in love with each other, but when they learn they are from different castes, they are distraught. They resolve, however, to fight for their relationship and the approval of their parents. The Chalo movie cast also had Naga Shaurya, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and the audience for the acting skills and storyline. Watch the trailer below.

