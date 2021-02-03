Sidharth Malhotra's Kind Gesture Of Helping A Needy Is Winning Hearts, Take A Look

Noble gestures of the Bollywood stars are always appreciated by their fans and followers on social media. One such caught the attention of the fans when actor Sidharth Malhotra won hearts with his recent humanitarian work. The actor was spotted helping a needy man. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actor on Instagram where he can be seen helping a beggar.

Sidharth Malhotra's noble gesture wins hearts

The Student of the Year actor was stopped by a beggar as and when he left his house who asked for help. Stopping by and pulling down the mirror of the car, the actor extended his help to the beggar by giving him some money. Several fans of the actor were completely in awe of Sidharth’s noble gesture and hailed him for his work. One of the users wrote, “Man with a golden heart.” Another user wrote, “ He has no ego and attitude ..simple man.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Such a kind-hearted man.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Pure gem.”

Read: Sidharth Malhotra Joins The Bernie Sanders Meme Fest And Gives It A 'Sanskar' Twist

Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Spotted On Lunch Date At Mumbai's Restaurant

Sidharth Malhotra has recently shifted his bay and won't remain a neighbour to Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria anymore. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are no longer neighbours as the Kapoor and Sons star left his previous home in the Anand House building and is all set to move in next door to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The news of Sidharth hunting for a house was doing rounds for quite a while and the actor finally settled on Wilnomona 62B, the same building where actor-director Farhan lives with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in a music video opposite actor Diana Penty titled Challon Ke Nishaan. The song was released on December 21, 2020, and is sung by Stebin Ben. The video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, with music from Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar. The actor who is to be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani soon also announced another project titled Mission Majnu on December 23, 2020. Sidharth shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu”. The Shantanu Bagchi-directorial will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Sidharth Malhotra, marking the film her Hindi language debut.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra Expresses Gratitude For The Birthday Wishes; Says 'Overwhelmed By Love'

Read: Kiara Advani Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra On Birthday, Shares Unseen Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.