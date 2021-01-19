Sidharth Malhotra Expresses Gratitude For The Birthday Wishes; Says 'Overwhelmed By Love'

Sidharth Malhotra's birthday was on January 16 and to make his day special, his fans sent their wishes in abundance on social media. Not just his fans, several of his colleagues from the film industry such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more to took to social media to wish the young star. Reacting to the love he received from fans and colleagues, the actor penned a note and shared it on his social media. Here's what the Marjaavan actor had to say about the birthday wishes.

Also read | Kiara Advani Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra On Birthday, Shares Unseen Video

Sidharth Malhotra expresses his gratitude for all the birthday wishes

Jabariya Jodi actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend. He took to his social media to write a heartwarming note for everyone who wished him. He wrote that he was overwhelmed with all the love and care he received during the weekend. He felt extremely emotional and grateful and sent in hugs and kisses. Along with the note, Sidharth shared a candid picture of himself which was clicked on a beach. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a plain white t-shirt. Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram note for the birthday wishes he received.

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra Is A Total 'water Baby' And These Pictures Are Proof

Reactions on Sidharth's note

Several fans and celebs commented on his Instagram post. Model and actor Shiyas Kareem sent a heart calling Sidharth his brother. Loads of fans sent in heart and kissing emojis for the actor. Various fan clubs wrote that they love him and he deserved it. Here are some of the comments on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday post.

Image credits: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Post Has Him Scuba Diving In The Maldives, Is He Certified?

A sneak peek into Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

Sidharth is a water baby and he proved it with several of his videos at the beach and the pool. He entered 2021 with a splash as he dived in the pool. He also went for scuba diving and shared the video as he swam underwater. He wrote that he is at peace underwater in the Maldives. He also shared a video of him trying a water sport. Have a look at him enjoying peace by the sea.

Sidharth on the work front

Sidharth Malhotra's movies such as Student of the Year, Kapoor & Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee and Ek Villain have garnered him huge popularity over the years. He was last seen in Marjaavan playing the role of Raghu opposite Tara Sutaria. He will next be seen in three major films like Thank God, Shershaah and Mission Majnu. He recently shared the first look poster of Mission Majnu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in her Hindi film debut and directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra Is All Smiles As He Is 'diving Into 2021'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.