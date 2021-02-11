Sidharth Malhotra Announces His Upcoming Film 'Mission Majnu' With Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram on Thursday, February 11, 2021, to announce some exciting news with his fans. The actor shared a picture of him as he announced his upcoming film, Mission Majnu, along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra went on to strike a pose with Rashmika Mandanna showing off the script from their upcoming movie, Mission Majnu. In the picture, they can be seen all smiles for the camera. Sidharth can be seen wearing a grey shirt along with a brown waistcoat. He completed his look with a pair of watch and opted for a middle parting hairdo and trimmed beard. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, can be seen donning a peach salwar along with a green dupatta. She completed her look with a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, Sidharth Malhotra penned a sweet note revealing details about his views on the film. He wrote, “A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day 1ðŸŽ¬ ðŸ˜ŽðŸ‘ŠðŸ» @rashmika_mandanna”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise. Some of the users revealed how excited they are for the upcoming movie, while some wished him luck for the same. One of the users wrote, “Best of luck Siddie. Looking forward to watching and enjoying this wonderful one”, while the other one wrote, “So so excited sod ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ all the best, I know you guys will rock this”. Check out a few comments below.

About the film

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, the film Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in crucial roles. The movie is about an untold story of India's most audacious and daring covert operation in the heart of Pakistan. Much details about the film have not yet been revealed by the makers and fans are very much eager to know about it.

