Rashmika Mandanna Asked If She Gets 2 Crores Per Film, She Denies With A Sarcastic Answer

Rashmika Mandanna is in the news for all the right reasons and is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film titled Pogaru. The South Indian actor was recently asked during a promotional event for her next venture if she is charging 2 crores per film. Read on to know how she sarcastically replied to the question.

Rashmika Mandanna's salary rumors

According to a report by IB Times, South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently asked in a promotional event for Pogaru if she is charging an amount of 2 crores per film. She had a very sarcastic answer to give and stated that she heard the news of her salary and sarcastically said that this rumour leads to the Income Tax Department carrying out raids at her house. Speaking further about it, Rashmika said that no producer is willing to pay such an amount even if she asks for it.

The actor has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies and was even declared the National Crush last year. The 24-year-old star is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with actor Sidharth Malhotra in a film titled Mission Majnu. She was earlier offered Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey but rejected it citing date issues. Speaking about why she said no to the Shahid Kapoor starrer, she said that she had been having date issues back then and didn't want people to wait for her so she rejected it and now she is entering Bollywood with Mission Majnu, which has a very good story.

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

Rashmika is currently working on a Tamil film titled Sulthan with Karthi and will also be seen in Allu Arjun's film titled Pushpa. Her film Pogaru will be out on February 19. The South Indian actor recently announced her music video debut with rapper Badshah in a song titled Top Tucker. The teaser of the track released today on Youtube and Rashmika shared the same on her Instagram handle with her look from the song. You can see her Instagram post here.

Image Credits: Rashmika Mandanna Official Instagram Account

