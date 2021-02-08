Rashmika Mandanna Launches Teaser Of Top Tucker, Netizens Hail Her As 'Queen'

Popular actor Rashmika Mandanna is known for her roles in Kirik Party, Chalo and Dear Comrade. Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a new poster of Top Tucker, a music video of Rashmika, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Uchana Amit, and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Rashmika Mandanna's latest song is directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra. Choreographed by Richard Burton and produced by Sumeet Singh. YRF holds the digital rights of the song.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Blushes And Skillfully Avoids Paps' 'Where Is Rohan Paaji' Question; Watch

Also Read | Farmers Protests Advertisement Plays During Superbowl, Jazzy B Says 'world Is Watching'

Rashmika Mandanna's latest song teaser revealed

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram handle saw lots of love and appreciation when she released a new poster of Top Tucker announcing that the teaser of the song is now released. Fans are loving her look in the teaser and are desperate to watch the whole song. Check out the poster of the teaser announcement below:

Also Read | 'My Depiction Of Bhairavi': Kangana Ranaut Introduces Her Character From Movie 'Dhaakad'

Top Tucker teaser released

The teaser of Top Tucker within hours of its release has got immense love from the audience. Within an hour, it has garnered over 2 million views and 30K likes. The teaser gives us an interesting hint about the plot of the music video. We can see the double role of Badshah and Uchana Amit in the video. Badshah and Uchana Amit's double role can be seen in conversing in Telugu and wearing dhotis and representing the culture of South India. Whereas, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in a unique costume of a queen and sitting on a throne. It is also revealed that there will be four men fighting to win the queen aka Rashmika Mandanna. Check out the teaser below:

Top Tucker teaser reactions

Fans are loving the teaser of Top Tucker. Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram has garnered over 6 million likes within the two hours of her posting a photo about the release of the teaser. The post has also garnered over 5000 comments on Instagram. Some of her fans on YouTube have also said that the "Queen of Tollywood will now rule the industry of Bollywood". Check out the reaction of some of her fans and followers below:

Image Credits - @rashmika_mandanna Instagram

Also Read | Malaika Arora Unhappy Over Crowd At Bandstand Amid Pandemic; Asks, 'COVID Or No COVID'

Also Read | Preity Zinta Wishes 'soul Sister' Shagun Khanna On Birthday, Says She Feels 'grateful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.