Sidharth Malhotra Announces Next Film 'Mission Majnu', Shares First Look As RAW Agent

After spreading magic with his latest song Challon Ke Nishaan, the actor surprised fans with the looks of his forthcoming film Mission Majnu. The thriller film marks the Bollywood debut of South beauty Rashmika Mandanna. The film will show the actor playing the role of a RAW agent. Apart from Rashmila, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi. The actor shared his first look poster from the film and going by it, the Ek Villain actor is sure to impress fans with his rustic looks.

Sidharth Malhotra announces new film

In the poster, the actor can be seen holding a gun in his hand whereas the background seems to be submerged in the fire with fire emerging out from the buildings. While sharing the poster of the film, the actor wrote, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu.” The shooting of the film will commence from February 2021. The film has been written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja. After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala will now co-produce Mission Majnu with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Sidharth and Rashmika’s film Mission Majnu is based on real events set in the 1970s’.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, talking about the film Sidharth Malhotra said that the film is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrate the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone.

Meanwhile, the actor is basking in the success of his recently released music Challon Ke Nishaan opposite actress Diana Penty. The romantic song is produced by Nine Entertainment and directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The song that has been shot entirely in Goa in November revolves around love and loss and captures the pain of having lost a loved one. The song features Sidharth and Diana as a couple romancing who ties a knot and stays together happily until a tragedy hits them.

(Image credit: Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram)

