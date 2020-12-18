Sidharth Malhotra Shares BTS Stills From Sets As Team Embraces 'new Normal'; See Pics

Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently treated fans with some BTS stills from the shooting sets while adopting the new normal. In the first picture, the actor showed his team of makeup artists and hairdressers dressed in their PPE kits and masks along with their head gears. It seems that the actor is taking all safety and precautionary measures while shooting for his projects.

Siddharth Malhotra adopts new normal while shooting

His team can be seen standing on the sets while waiting for the actor to get over with his shots on sets. The other picture shared by the Ek Villain actor showed him posing with his team of makeup artists in his vanity van. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Suit up, #newnormal.” Going by the pictures, it seems that the actor is shooting for something really interesting and his fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty Excited About 'Challon Ka Nishaan' Song, Share Poster

Read: Sidharth Malhotra Poses In All-white Outfit On The Beach, Fans Call Him 'forever Crush'

Apart from this, the actor piqued the curiosity of his fans after he shared the first poster of his upcoming song with actress Diana Penty titled, Challon Ke Nishaan. Sidharth and Diana teamed up with choreographer-director Bosco Leslie Martis for the song Challon Ke Nishaan and shot for it in the scenic locations of Goa last month. Talking about working on the song, Sidharth told Pinkvilla that he felt great to shoot outdoors after a while in Goa. Mesmerized by the scenic location and the vibe of the place, the actor said that Bosco as always was seamless, and creating this beautiful story with Diana was amazing.

Further, the Ek Villain actor revealed that he is just counting days on his fingers to watch the song and see the reactions of his fans. The song revolves around love and loss and captures the pain of having lost a loved one. The video will feature Sidharth and Diana as a couple romancing. The song will star Diana and Sidharth as a duo in love. However, tragedy befalls them and things take a turn for the worse. Siddharth loses his wife but her memories stay with him. The song uses a wedding ring whose mark always stays on his fingers even when he has taken off the ring.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra To Star In A Spy Thriller Film Helmed By Shantanu Bagchi: Report

Read: Sidharth Malhotra Posts A Clean-shaven Picture; Calls Himself A 'Dirty Fellow'

(Image credit: Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.