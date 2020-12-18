Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty Excited About 'Challon Ka Nishaan' Song, Share Poster

Fans of Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty were elated to see the two stars shooting for their first music video Challon Ke Nishaan together in Goa. After treating fans with some amazing clips from their shoot life, the two stars have finally released the first look poster. Sidharth and Diana teamed up with choreographer-director Bosco Leslie Martis for the song Challon Ke Nishaan and shot for it in the scenic locations of Goa last month. Since the poster has been released, the two actors shared their excitement of being a part of the song during their recent chat with Pinkvilla.

Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty's new song poster

Talking about working on the song, Sidharth said that he felt great to shoot outdoors after a while in Goa. Mesmerized by the scenic location and the vibe of the place, the actor said that Bosco as always was seamless, and creating this beautiful story with Diana was amazing. Further, the Ek Villain actor revealed that he is just counting days on his fingers to watch the song and see the reactions of his fans. The song revolves around love and loss and captures the pain of having lost a loved one. The video will feature Sidharth and Diana as a couple romancing.

Apart from Sidharth, the Cocktail actress is also excitedly looking forward to the release of the song. Diana shared her time shooting for the same with Bosco and Sidharth, and that she felt good shooting the song with both Bosco and Sidharth. She described the song as beautiful and kept her fingers crossed with the hope that her fans will also enjoy the song as much as she did while shooting for it. Having a great time shooting for the song in Goa, the actress said that both have the knack of making everyone on set feel so at ease, that it honestly didn't even feel like they were working and it was more like a holiday for them.

Sidharth took to Twitter and shared the poster of the song with his fans. In the poster, the two actors can be seen hugging each other with love while there is a close-up of Sidharth looking at the camera in fear.

.The song will star Diana and Sidharth as a duo in love. However, tragedy befalls them and things take a turn for the worse. Siddharth loses his wife but her memories stay with him. The song uses a wedding ring whose mark always stays on his fingers even when he has taken off the ring. The emotional roller coaster of a song will be out soon. For now, seeing Sidharth and Diana together in a music video has left fans super excited about Challon Ke Nishaan. The song is composed by Sunny Inder, lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and it is crooned by Stebin Ben. The video is directed by Bosco and produced by Zee Music Co.

