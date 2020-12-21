'Challon Ke Nishaan' Song Out: Sidharth Malhotra And Diana Penty's Chemistry Wins Hearts

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty treated fans with the much-awaited music video Challon Ke Nishaan on social media that have left the fans in awe. The romantic song is produced by Nine Entertainment and directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The song that has been shot entirely in Goa in November revolves around love and loss and captures the pain of having lost a loved one. The video will feature Sidharth and Diana as a couple romancing. The song opens up with clips of Sidharth and Diana as a couple who ties a knot and stays together happily.

Challon Ke Nishaan released

Followed by their dreamy marriage, the song showcases a few glimpses of their happily married life until Diana faces an accident and loses her life. Towards the end of the song, Sidharth can be seen submerging her ashes on the same beach where the two met for the first time. Siddharth loses his wife but her memories stay with him. The song uses a wedding ring whose mark always stays on his fingers even when he has taken off the ring. The two actors beautifully kept their emotions in the song while showcasing every essence of their talent and acting skills. Sidharth shared the song on Instagram and wrote, “Had the time not been unfaithful, we would have been together. Instead of loneliness, we could have held on to each other’s hands.”

Fans of the two stars hailed the actors for the amazing song and lyrics. One of the users wrote, “Damn! Your expressions Siddddd. You killed it. So proud of you.” Another user wrote, “ahhh sid I cannot wait to see you and Diana together again.” A third user poured in his love for the chemistry of the two stars and 3wrote, “super excited to watch you both on screen.” Another fan of the actor wrote, “The two of you were on fire in the song.”

Earlier, Sidharth had shared the first look poster on his Twitter. In the poster, the two actors can be seen hugging each other with love while there is a close-up of Sidharth looking at the camera in fear. The song is composed by Sunny Inder, lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and it is crooned by Stebin Ben. The video is directed by Bosco and produced by Zee Music Co.

