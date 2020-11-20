Sidharth Malhotra Burns Those Extra Calories As He Goes Cycling

Sidharth Malhotra is a popular Bollywood Indian actor and model who is best known for his role in Student of the Year. He is also a known fitness freak and gym addict. Recently, the actor had shared a post on his Instagram in which he can be seen cycling. In the photo and video shared, the young actor can be seen enjoying his cycle ride.

Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra went cycling to make sure he burns those calories and doesn't have any more excuses to binge on Delhi-food guilt. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a photo in which he was seen cycling. He even shared a video where he’s happily seen enjoying his time amidst nature and getting super-fit. The actor was seen in blue sportswear and black trousers. His posts went viral in no time and fans and followers showered his posts with numerous likes and comments.

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram posts -

In 2007, the fitness freak was a male health magazine cover model and the only one to appear on it twice. This does not come as much of a surprise given the actor's chiselled body. In the movie Brothers, he had played the role of a boxer and had built his body accordingly. Sidharth consistently builds his body according to his roles. Though Sidharth has been seen in different roles, one thing that never went out of the box was his sporty and fit body.

On the professional front, Sidharth is gearing up for Shershaah, a biopic film on Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and stars actor Kiara Advani. The actor will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 along with Alia Bhatt in the near future. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Sidharth Malhotra's romance with Alia Bhatt once again on the big screen in this romantic saga. Thadam Hindi Remake is also another movie in which Sidharth will be seen.

