Sidharth Malhotra Shares Inspirational Quote By Rumi; Calls It 'food For Thought'

Sidharth Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share a picture with a beautiful thought by Rumi. The thought read, “This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief”. The actor, who is often seen sharing quotes on his Instagram to keep his fans motivated, posted the picture with the hashtag #Foodforthought.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Sidharth for sharing the thought. Several users posted clap emoticon to compliment the post. Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post.

Sidharth Malhotra's new haircut

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he is planning on taking some 'weight off his head', as he shared a picture, which features the actor flaunting his wavy locks. The picture features Sidharth Malhotra sitting on a chair in front of a mirror, as he cross-folds his hands and smiles subtly. He posted the picture with the caption, "Decided to lift some weight off my head ðŸ’‡ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸". Take a look at the picture shared.

Sidharth Malhotra resumes work

After the pandemic outbreak, everything was put on hold including the movie shooting. In the recent past, Sidharth Malhotra decided to get back to work as things started getting normal. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a picture, which features the actor going through his lines, while a crew member checks his temperature. In his caption, Malhotra wrote, "Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah". Take a look at the picture.

On the work front

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a double role for the first time in his career, as the actor has reportedly been roped in for the remake of the blockbuster Tamil film, Thadam. Starring Arjun Vijay, Tanya Hope and Smruthi Venkat in the leading roles, Thadam chronicles the story of a youngster's murder, which creates confusion among a few cops when they find out that the one accused in the crime has a look-alike. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Thadam's remake is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. The actor will also be seen in Shershaah.

