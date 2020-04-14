Sidharth Malhotra Compliments Rumored GF Kiara Advani During Instagram Live Session

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating since a while now. The speculations began after the two got to know each other on the sets of their upcoming film, Shershaah. Now, Sidharth Malhotra has fuelled the speculations after complimenting Kiara Advani during her Instagram Live session with fans. Kiara Advani was all smiles in response to the Marjaavaan actor’s words.

Fuelling the fire: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara dating?

A few seconds into the fan-captured snippet from the Live, one can see that Kiara Advani is thanking Siddharth Malhotra for joining the Live and she is asking, “I am hoping that you have watched the entire Live.” She also continues to say that she has been watching Sid’s films and has also been following his work closely. She is all happy about the reactions from Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara seems to be taken by surprise with all the compliments coming her way.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s next

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen next in Shershaah which is a biopic of the real story of Captain Vikram Batra of the Indian Army. The film is still in the production process and the release date has been pushed until further notice. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan. Reports suggest that Karan Johar is co-producing the film.

