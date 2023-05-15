Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Vacation In Japan's Kyoto, Photo Goes Viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted by fans in Kyoto, Japan. The couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday (May 12). Pictures of the actors from Japan are doing rounds on the Internet.

On Sunday, May 14, a fan account shared a photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In the photo, the duo can be seen in a casual attire. Sidharth donned a blue tracksuit which he layered by wearing a black t-shirt underneath and completed his look with white sneakers. On the other hand, Kiara wore a beige co-ord set. Sidharth also seems to be carrying shopping bags, while Kiara was snapped with an umbrella.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani strike a pose at airport

On Friday, (May 12), Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple arrived hand-in-hand and greeted the paparazzi with warm smiles. The Kabir Singh actress was spotted wearing a grey jacket and white trousers, while her husband Sidharth rocked a light blue shirt and trousers.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. Their royal union was a lavish affair. Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, and many more attended the wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. The couple followed it up with two wedding receptions, one in Mumbai and another one in New Delhi.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra movies

Sidharth Malhotra will make his OTT debut soon. He will star in a web series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. Additionally, the actor will star in the action thriller Yodha. The movie is scheduled to release on July 7.

Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film also stars her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in June this year. Kiara will also feature in the movie Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.