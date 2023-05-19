Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Pose With Fans In Japan's Kyoto In THIS Viral Photo

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra seem to be vacationing in Japan. The couple was spotted by fans in Japan previously as well. On May 17, the couple was snapped with fans in Kyoto, Japan.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed with fans at a train terminal in Kyoto, Japan. The picture of the same was posted by a fan account and is doing rounds on the Internet. In the picture, both Sidharth and Kiara donned casual, sports attire.

In the picture, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen twinning in white clothes. While Kiara donned a white on-white tracksuit, Sidharth also wore matching white t-shirts which he teamed with white bottoms and a black jacket. Kiara sported a no-makeup look and kept her hair tied in a pony.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Japan

Previously on May 14, another photo of the actor couple had gone viral. In the photo, the Shershaah actors posed with fans in Kyoto, Japan. In that photo as well, the couple donned casual attire and carried shopping bags along.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at Mumbai airport

On Friday, May 12, the couple was snapped leaving the Mumbai airport. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the airport as they greeted their fans and paparazzi with warm smiles. Seemingly, it was then that the couple left for Japan for vacation. Neither Sidharth Malhotra nor Kiara Advani has posted anything from the trip.

Ranbir Kapoor recreates the viral Sid-Kiara wedding video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding stirred a storm on the Internet. The intimate wedding ceremony was followed by a short video posted by the couple which featured the new Sid-Kiara version of the song Ranjha from the movie Shershaah in which they starred together. Recently, in an interview, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor recreated the scenes from their wedding video.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra movies

Kiara Advani was last seen in the 2023 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is all set to return to the big screen with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie is scheduled to release on June 28 and the teaser for it was released recently.

Sidharth Malhotra will make his OTT debut with the web series Indian Police Force. The series is directed by Rohit Shetty. Additionally, the actor will star in the action thriller Yodha. The movie is scheduled to release on July 7.