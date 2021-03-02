Sidharth Malhotra Enjoys 'sunny Vibes' At The Beach, Says It's 'not So Shady'

On Tuesday morning, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and posted two pictures of himself from the beach. He sported a blue t-shirt and flaunted his sunglasses. Malhotra showed how he enjoyed the ‘sunny vibes’ and wrote “Not so shady” in the caption. As soon as Siddharth Malhotra’s pics were up on the internet, fans of the Shershaah actor rushed to drop comments on it. Many simply flooded the post with hearts and love.

Sidharth enjoys 'sunny vibes'

Sidharth is shooting for his upcoming movie titled Mission Majnu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, he gave a sneak peek into the sets of the film in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The actor posed with a horse and wrote “Horsing around in Lucknow” in the caption. In another video, he was seen doing a vigorous workout amid the greenery. He mentioned that he was staying fit by opting for an outdoor session. Sidharth wore a hairband and sported trousers and a tee.

It was on February 11 when the two stars kick-started the shooting of Mission Majnu. Rashmika and Sidharth flaunted their script papers and posed for a portrait. After winning many hearts with her role in movies like Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and others, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, the movie is helmed by filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Meanwhile, on February 20, the makers of Sidharth's another outing titled Shershaah shared a brand new poster from the upcomer and revealed its release date. The flick is all set to hit the marquee on July 2, 2021. "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. See you at the movies," wrote Sidharth on Instagram. The movie also stars his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, with whom he jetted off to the Maldives to ring in the New Year. Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. Apart from this, the Ek Villain actor starred in a music album titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar alongside Neha Sharma. The number garnered massive love from fans.

