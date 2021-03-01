Sunny Leone Says 'marry Me' As She Stuns In White Gown, Here's What Fans Have To Say

On Monday morning, Sunny posted a series of pics from Poovar Island Resort, Kerala. This time, she pulled off a white mesh gown and opted for a neat hair bun. However, it was her caption that stole the show. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Marry me" in the caption. Soon, fans rushed to drop comments on her post. A user wrote, "I am ready," whereas another fan penned, "You're married already." Many simply dropped fire emojis and complimented her look. Sunny is shooting for the upcoming season of MTV's reality show, Splitsvilla.

Sunny says 'marry me'

On February 5, the makers of Splitsvilla unveiled a new promo that gave a glimpse of the sets of the show and the contestants. Hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone were seen setting the couples together with the help of cards. As of now, the makers have confirmed that Kevin Almasifar, Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati, Vyomesh Koul, Riya Kishanchandani and Samruddhi Jhadav will be the contestants on the show.

More so, the team mentioned that this year, the show will have double twists, one for love and one for the chance. "Gold ya Silver- Cupid ka kaun sa arrow karega kise hit? (Gold or Silver- Which cupid arrow will hit whom?) The game of love will begin soon & things will change 2x faster this time with Rannvijay Singha and me!!," Sunny wrote while sharing a new promo. Splitsvilla X3 is all set to premiere on March 6, 2021, from 7 pm onwards.

The 39-year-old actor is making the most of her time in Kerala. Right from enjoying a boat ride, to donning traditional outfits, she's done it all. Sunny also played cricket and football on the sets of the show. Her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher were seen exploring the beaches and the backwaters in Kerala. In another post on Instagram, Leone mentioned that she is in "love with God's own country". Last seen in the web show, Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, she is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Anamika. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Sonnalli Seygall.

