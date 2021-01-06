Sidharth Malhotra Is All Smiles As He Is 'diving Into 2021'; Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram feed today on January 6, 2021, to share a self-recorded video as he takes a dive in the pool during his Maldives vacation. He also shared a lovely caption for the video. Take a look at the video shared below and know what the fans have to say:

Sidharth Malhotra 'diving into 2021'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram today to share yet another video of him in the water from his recent Maldives vacation. In the video, he shared on January 6, 2021, the actor is recording himself as he takes a dive into the pool. Sidharth wrote along with the video, “Diving into 2021!” followed by a smiling emoji. The video has been liked over 152k times within 3 hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. His fans are loving the video and have left a series of comments under the post for him. Take a look.

Sidharth was vacationing in the Maldives with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani to ring in the New Year 2021. The actors have shared several images from their time in the island country, although none together. Take a look at some of their pictures here.

Sidharth Malhotra on the Work Front

Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in a music video opposite Diana Penty titled Challon Ke Nishaan. The song released on December 21, 2020, and is sung by Stebin Ben. The video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, with music from Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar.

The actor who is also to be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani also announced another project titled Mission Majnu on December 23, 2020. Sidharth shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu”. The Shantanu Bagchi-directorial will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Sidharth, marking her Hindi language debut.

