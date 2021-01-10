Sidharth Malhotra Is A Total 'water Baby' And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is known to be quite active on social media. With the ongoing pandemic, he took some time out of his busy schedule and visited the Maldives. Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram is filled with pictures from the trip. It looked like he missed the ocean and was waiting to get back to it. There are several pictures on his feed that showcase his love for water. Take a look at some of his posts that prove he is a 'water baby':

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra shifts into new home, no longer Tara Sutaria's neighbour

Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram is proof that he is a 'water baby'

Sidharth Malhotra's photos of being in water have always been a delight for his fans. In the past, he has shared pictures from the time he visited the ocean or even the pool. Let us have a look at the pictures and videos from the time he proved to be a total 'water baby'. Check out his posts here

Also Read: 'Challon Ke Nishaan' song out: Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty's chemistry wins hearts

The actor recently went on a trip to the Maldives with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. There has been word going around that the two are dating. While Kiara shared a picture sporting a bikini, she paired it up with a yellow shirt. The same shirt was worn by Sidharth while he was spotted at the airport, which became the talking point for the fans.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Shirt In Maldives Pic Becomes Talking Point As She's Snapped With Sidharth

On the Work front

On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara are all set to work together for the first time in Shershaah. Sidharth will be playing the role of an Army officer. He has also signed up for Mission Majnu. The movie will mark the debut of Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be set in the era of 70s and will be directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actor will also be a part of Aankhen 2 alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the Milap Milan Zaveri-directorial, Marjaavan, which also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sataria and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles alongside him. The film received mostly mixed reviews from critics with most of them criticising the formulaic plot of the film.

Also Read: 'Mission Majnu': Rashmika Mandanna shares excitement on teaming with Sidharth Malhotra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.