Sidharth Malhotra gives glimpse of his cooking skills, bakes a bread amid lockdown

Amid coronavirus pandemic, where the entire world has been put on a standstill, several Bollywood stars are spending their time doing something constructive. The celebs are spending their quarantine doing mundane household chores like cooking, cleaning, and whatnot. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra seems to be giving major cooking competition to his fellow friends. The actor recently baked a loaf of bread at home after he went a shortage of the same.

Sidharth Malhotra flaunts cooking skills

Sidharth shared a video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen baking a multi-grain bread at home. The video starts with Sidharth who runs out of healthy bread t home amid lockdown. So instead of panicking, the Student of the Year actor decides to make his own at home. In the following video, Sidharth can be seen showing off all the ingredients that he used while baking a loaf of bread. At the end of the clip, the actor can be seen relishing the bread and patting himself for the hard work. Sidharth captioned the video by informing his fans that he ran out of bread and he decided to make out at home. Sidharth seems to be bracing his cooking skills at home and trying different things amid lockdown.

I ran out of bread so I decided to make some instead 🍽#MyAttemptAt #SundayMood pic.twitter.com/BuEt20JLcA — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 17, 2020



The Jabariya Jodi actor has also been sharing regular updates through his social media with his fans. He recently also shared a picture of himself enjoying his chill time during the quarantine. The actor recently took to social media to share a picture of himself enjoying a blissful evening. In the picture, the actor is seen standing on the balcony of his house.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria. He will be next seen in Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a double role in the film. There have been several reports that the makers of Shehshaah might be releasing the film on the OTT platform, Netflix instead of the theatres due to the coronavirus crisis.

