Sidharth Malhotra Gives Glimpse Of Enjoying 'little Joys' Amid Quarantine; See Pic

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, many actors have been containing themselves at homes and actor Sidharth Malhotra is no different. The actor has also been sharing regular updates through his social media with his fans. He recently also shared a picture of himself enjoying his chill time during the quarantine.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra Steals Our Hearts With These Adorable Throwback Pictures

Sidharth Malhotra is enjoying the quarantine life

Sidharth Malhotra is currently quarantining at his Mumbai house like the rest of the people. The actor recently took to social media to share a picture of himself enjoying a blissful evening. In the picture, the actor is seen standing on the balcony of his house.

Sidharth Malhotra is seen looking outside and enjoying the view. He is dressed in a black vest and looks relaxed in the picture. Sidharth Malhotra even captioned the picture as, “Enjoying the little joys of this quarantine life”.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Shershaah' Makers To Give Theatres A Miss, Opt For OTT Release?

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s picture here:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria. He will be next seen in Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a double role in the film. There have been several reports that the makers of Shehshaah might be releasing the film on the OTT platform, Netflix instead of the theatres due to the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ | Tracing Sidharth Malhotra's Journey From Being A Model To A Lead Actor

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Sidharth Malhotra Says 'Indian Cinema Has Lost A Gem Today'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.