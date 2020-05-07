Tracing Sidharth Malhotra's Journey From Being A Model To A Lead Actor

Actor Siddharth Malhotra made his debut with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in 2012 with Student of the Year. There is a lot to know about Sidharth Malhotra's life before his debut film released. Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's journey below.

From a Model to Assistant Director

Sidharth started modelling at a very young age. He was also a part of many advertisements that came his way while modelling. Through this phase of his life, he won the Face of the Year at the popular Gladrags men’s pageant in 2009. In one of the interviews, Siddharth revealed what he thought about his modelling career and what made him think to become an assistant director.

In an interview, the actor revealed that the fashion shows and photoshoots in Delhi helped him groom himself. He added that though things were fine, he was never too serious about modelling because it was a job that does not allow him much control. There was a zero space for him to use his creativity.

This was a phase in his life when he thought to challenge his own potential. So when he was 21, he decided to pursue something that would excite him a little more. Hence, he applied for the assistant director position for My Name is Khan, not knowing what to expect. He continued for a few years in this field.

The actor also then confessed that by this time in his life he was bitten by the ‘filmy keeda.’ According to reports online, Siddharth also said that he really didn’t think of being an actor, but once he had given an audition in Delhi when he was modelling for an assignment. He adds, he had no background of acting but thought to give it a shot. He was selected for the film, but unfortunately, that film did not work.

Siddharth Malhotra says this got him interested in the world of cinema. According to IMDb, Siddharth was a trainee assistant director for the film My Name is Khan, it was then Siddharth found himself surrounded by the right people and big names of the industry and found his opportunity. He then went on to bag his first movie and star in Student of the Year as a lead actor.

