Sidharth Malhotra: Interesting Trivia From Actor's Modeling Days You Need To Know

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has appeared in a wide range of movies over the years. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's movie Student of the Year. Sidharth Malhotra started his career in the entertainment industry as a model, before he moved on to become an actor. Here are some interesting facts about Sidharth Malhotra, from his modelling days.

Trivia from Sidharth Malhotra's modelling days

Sidarth Malhotra started his career as a model at a very tender age of 16. Born and brought up in Delhi, it was at the age of 16 when he was approached by a modelling agent while he was sitting at a café. During his modelling days, the actor participated in several prestigious pageants.

He was the second runner up in the famous Gladrags Manhunt and Mega-model pageant. According to Panda Gossips, the main title slipped for his hand but he managed to bag the title of Mr internet Popularity and Mr Photogenic. In 2007, at the age of 22, Sidharth Malhotra won the title of Mr Gujrat.

After winning several titles in modelling, Sidharth Malhotra also appeared on TV. He was seen in the show Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor made a brief appearance on the show as young Jai Chand. As a model, Sidharth Malhotra was quite popular in the fashion industry. The actor was not only a popular name in India, but he also modelled for some popular brands abroad like Robert Cavalli, amongst the others. He also walked the runway for popular fashion shows of Paris, Milan and New York.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film, Marjaavaan. The actor will now be seen in Vishnuvardhan’s next Shershah along with actor Kiara Advani. The biographical war film will trace the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a double role in the film -- of identical twins. Initially, the film was supposed to release on July 3, this year, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Shershah marks Vishnuvardhan's directorial debut in Bollywood.

