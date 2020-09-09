Sidharth Malhotra relives old memories of shooting 'Baar Baar Dekho' as it clocks 4 years

Sidharth Mahotra recently celebrated four years of one of his iconic films Baar Baar Dekho which also featured Katrina Kaif opposite him. The actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared several BTS videos on his Instagram story while commemorating the special day. In the videos, the actor looked back at all the fun-filled times he spent on the sets of the film while canning the film along with the leading lady.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 4 years of Baar Baar Dekho

In the videos, fans can catch a glimpse of Sidharth who plays the role of a professor named Jay Mehra while rehearsing for his role with the director Nitya Mehra. Apart from this, the actor can be seen practicing the dance steps of the iconic peppy track from the film Kala Chashma along with Katrina. Towards the end of the video, the actor explained his experience of shooting a song in Karabi with Katrina and said that “these experiences are such which he will never forget.”

The, 2016, Indian science fiction romance film directed by Nitya Mehra which marks her debut in Hindi cinema is heavily inspired by Click starring Adam Sandler and Kate Beckinsale. The film revolves around a time-traveling mathematical genius, Jai Verma (Sidharth) who realizes the value of his present. When he gets a chance to go back in time, he intends to rectify some of the mistakes he had made in the past.

Apart from sharing his film’s updates, the actor is mostly found hitting the gym to transform his body for the upcoming film Shershaah based on Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sometime back, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a short video in which he was seen flaunting his ripped body. The short video featured a couple of throwback pictures from the sets of his previous ventures, including Student Of The Year and Baar Baar Dekho, among many others. Instagramming the video, Sidharth wrote a short caption for it, which read, "#Hustle, Keep at it. Always (sic)". Meanwhile, he used the song Cradles by Sub Urban for the video post

