Sidharth Malhotra Poses In All-white Outfit On The Beach, Fans Call Him 'forever Crush'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra posted a beach themed picture of himself, gracing the golden sands of the beach on December 9, 2020. In the photo posted on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram handle, the actor is seen posing in an all-white outfit, looking towards his left in a dashing posture. The actor added the hashtags '#beachday' and '#naturelover' in his caption, giving off the fresh, coastal vibes that went with his outfit.

Lots of spellbound fans commented on the post and shared their love for the actor. They also expressed interest in the actor's pose, wondering if it was a still from one of his upcoming movie songs. Here is the picture added to Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram that rendered the fans speechless.

Sidharth Malhotra's Beach Day Photo

The caption added as part of Sidharth Malhotra's photos perfectly explains his moods, regardless of the movie sets or home locations he poses in. In this particular picture, he expressed his love for nature with a caption that was all about "kneeling down to it". He is wearing a white, round neck t-shirt and white pants, which complement the colourful beach in the background of the picture. The feeling of getting immersed in the blue waters that the background conveys goes hand-in-hand with the expression that Sidharth wants to share. He is also wearing round, rimmed shades to go with the outfit and make the sunshine more evident on the actor's face.

Fans reactions to Sidharth's post

Like most of Sidharth Malhotra's photos, the beach day picture also got a lot of hearty compliments from his fans and followers. They admitted that the actor was indeed their "forever crush". Some fans also expressed that they were "eagerly waiting for the song" if the picture was in fact from one of his upcoming movies. Apart from the appreciation that Sidharth got from writing the caption as a submission to Mother Nature, the comments were flooding with heart-eyed and fire emojis.

Sidharth Malhotra on the professional front

Sidharth Malhotra is presently busy working for the movie Thadam's Hindi remake, which will be released on June 20, 2021. Apart from that, he is also going to be seen in the movies Aashiqui 3 and Shershaah. Both of these movies are scheduled to be released later next year.

