Sidharth Malhotra Is 'happy By The Sea'; Shares A Glimpse Of His Vacay In The Maldives

Jabariya Jodi actor Sidharth Malhotra has been spending his vacation time in the Maldives and has also been sharing glimpses of his fun time there. The actor recently took to his social media handle and shared a fun clip of himself from the Maldives. Sidharth Malhotra also stated his feelings in the caption as to how he was enjoying in the Maldives. Let’s have a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram to see what he posted.

Sidharth is 'happy by the sea'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into his Maldives fun. In his latest post, the actor shared a clip of himself in which he can be seen taking a refreshing dip in the sea with a delightful expression on his face. In his caption, he wrote, ‘happy by the sea’ which stated how thrilled he was to enjoy the sea.

As Sidharth has already been sharing glimpses of his Maldives trip, all his fans had been eagerly waiting for more of his fun moments to be seen on his social media handle. When the actor posted this clip on Instagram, all his fans took to the comments section to state how mesmerizing he looked in his video. Many of them mentioned how cute he looked in the clip while others just kept drooling over his style. Some of them also teased the actor and asked who was capturing his video. Let’s take a look at what the fans commented on Sidharth Malhotra’s latest post.

Sidharth Malhotra's vacation in the Maldives

As Sidharth Malhotra’s photos and videos on his Instagram handle always receive immense love from the fans, one of his latest posts was also loaded with love when he shared it. He shared this clip on his Instagram and wished all his fans a happy new year. He can be seen jumping in the water while winking to all his fans and stated in the caption how he cannot wait to jump into 2021. He later wished everyone a healthy and prosperous year ahead with peace and happiness.

