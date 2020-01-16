Sidharth Malhotra Steals Our Hearts With These Adorable Throwback Pictures

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 35 today and fans could not be happier. On the occasion of such a special day, Malhotra took to social media to share the first look posters from his upcoming film, Shershaah. The actor will be portraying the role of an army officer in the film. Shershaah is scheduled to release on July 3, 2019.

Sidharth Malhotra kickstarted his journey in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. The film worked wonders not just for him but also for his fellow debutants Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

He has been a part of several blockbuster films including Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villian and the critically acclaimed Kapoor & Sons. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavaan which reportedly failed to work its charm on the silver screen. However, with the new looks from his film Shershaan now out, fans can barely keep calm.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the cutest throwback pictures from Sidharth Malhotra’s album

When Sidharth Malhotra tried to impress the girls

Here is a cute picture of a rather chubby Sidharth Malhotra posing along with his mother

Throwback to when Sidharth Malhotra’s 'dadi' used to dress him up as Lord Krishna during Krishna Janmashtami

Sidharth Malhotra and his elder brother, Harshad Malhotra get ready for school. But wait, a quick pose and click!

Sidharth Malhotra’s throwback pictures to one of the most memorable family holidays to Phi Phi Islands. And may we say that Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in those sunglasses

