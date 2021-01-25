Sidharth Malhotra Joins The Bernie Sanders Meme Fest And Gives It A 'Sanskar' Twist

The viral meme featuring US Senator Bernie Sanders is all over the Internet and even Bollywood celebrities couldn't hold themselves back from joining the meme fest. After Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and Adhyayan Summan to name a few who shared their versions of the '#BernieSanders' meme, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has also decided to join the bandwagon. Earlier on Monday, Sidharth shared his '#BernieSanders' meme on Instagram with a hilarious 'Sanskar' twist to it.

Sidharth Malhotra's take on the viral Bernie Sanders memes is all things unique

If you're not living under a rock then you might have definitely come across the viral memes surrounding Bernie Sanders' look at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration ceremony, which has taken the Internet by storm lately. Among the many Bollywood celebrities who shared their versions of the viral meme is the Marjaavan actor, Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier today, i.e. January 25, 2021, Sidharth shared two photographs of himself with a baby-pink-themed studio background.

In the first picture shared by him, the 36-year-old is seen sitting on a pink chair as he flaunted his million-dollar smile at the camera in a printed dark-blue shirt over a light-blue tee and white pants. However, in the second picture shared by him, the Ek Villain actor is seen standing next to the same chair with an edited picture of Bernie Sanders sitting on it. Posting the rib-ticking photo on his Instagram handle, Sidharth jokingly wrote, "Because Sanskar... #berniesanders".

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was recently making headlines after he announced kicking off the shoot of his much-awaited upcoming film, titled Thank God. Alongside Sidharth, the film will also star Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. While Thank God marks the first-ever collaboration of Sidharth and Ajay, it marks the former's third big-screen venture with Rakul after Aiyaary and Marjaavan.

Furthermore, it also marks Ajay's third big-screen collab with Rakul after De De Pyaar De and the on-going film May Day. A couple of days ago, Sidharth shared a couple of pictures from the 'Mahurat' day of Thank God with the film's team and wrote, "Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today".

Take a look:

