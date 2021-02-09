Ind Vs Eng 1st Test: Siddharth Malhotra Hopes Team India Comes Back 'strongly Next Game'

Post IND vs ENG test match, Team India left millions of cricket fans disappointed after they lost against England by 227 runs in Chennai on Tuesday. Ever since the news broke on the internet, several cricket fanatics flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment about the same. Among the many was Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra, who took a dig at Team India in his recent tweet and expressed his hope for India to make a strong comeback in the next match.

Also Read | James Anderson's Rippers Send Back Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane In One Over: WATCH

Siddharth Malhotra is upset with India vs England test match results

Bollywood heartthrob Siddharth Malhotra is a big-time cricket fan and his Twitter handle is proof. Ever since the first day of the Test between IND vs ENG commenced, the Marjaavan actor has been actively putting forth his opinions about the test match on his Twitter handle. Earlier today, after Team England won the first test with 227 runs in India's home ground in Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium, Siddharth was left disheartened. Addressing the upsetting IND vs ENG score difference in today's match, the 36-year-old tweeted writing, "Outplayed on our own conditions by a team that should most probably have struggled here." The Ittefaq actor added, "Hope we come back strongly next game! Well played England. #INDvENG (sic)".

Check out Siddharth Malhotra's tweet below:

Outplayed on our own conditions by a team that should most probably have struggled here. Hope we come back strongly next game! Well played England. #INDvENG — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 9, 2021

Also Read | India Vs England 2021: How To Buy Tickets Online For 2nd Test In Chennai?

Ahead of that, with prolific cricketer James Anderson's exceptional performance in today's match, Siddharth also penned a sweet note for James on the micro-blogging platform to laud his "extraordinary" bowling skills. For the unversed, James took three important wickets, i.e. of Virat Kohli at 72, Shubham Gill at 50 and Ajinkya Rahane at 0 runs, in today's match. Thus, Siddharth commended his performance by tweeting, "These conditions, this weather, his age, his reverse swing... #JamesAnderson is still one of the most exciting cricketers playing today. What a bowler. Extraordinary! #Legend #ENGvIND".

Also Read | R Ashwin Beats Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh For All-time Indian 'First' In Test Cricket

Meanwhile, with today's win, Team England leads the four-test series with 1-0. Now, the second test match between IND vs ENG will be played from February 13 to February 17. Although India lost the first test match against England, ardent cricket fans have great hopes from Team India to make a strong comeback in the second test match.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Takes Scorching Catch To Restrict India To 337 In First Innings: WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.