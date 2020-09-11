Sidharth Malhotra Balances His Entire Body Weight In A New Stunning Fitness Video

Sidharth Malhotra is not just a talented actor but he is also a fitness geek who is known for his gruelling workout routine. The actor often shares videos of his workout on his Instagram page and he also inspires his fans to prioritise their fitness and health. Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a workout video on his Instagram page in which he perfectly balanced his entire body on two weights.

Sidharth Malhotra balances his entire body in his latest fitness video

Above is Sidharth Malhotra's latest video shared on his Instagram page. In the caption for the video, the actor wrote that the only distance between your dreams and reality was action. To motivate his fans, Sidharth Malhotra showed off his gruelling workout in which be balanced his entire body weight on his arms. Holding onto two heavy exercise weights, Sidharth Malhotra raised his feet off the ground and balanced his body in midair.

The impressive video stunned fans, who were absolutely amazed by the young actor's strength and fitness. Some fans were also motivated by the video and mentioned that they too would focus on their fitness and health. Below are some fan reactions to Sidharth Malhotra's latest fitness video.

[Images from Sidharth Malhotra Instagram]

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the Vikram Batra biopic film Shershaah. The movie is set to release sometime in 2020. Vishnuvardhan is the director for the movie while Sandeep Shrivastava penned down the script. Other than Sidharth Malhotra, the upcoming movie will also feature Vijay Meenu, Rahaao, Kiara Advani, and Shiv Panditt in prominent roles.

The movie will be based on the life and exploits of Captain Vikram Batra. Vikram Batra was a former officer of the Indian Army who was awarded India's highest and most prestigious valour award, the Param Vir Chakra. This award was given to Captain Vikram Batra for his brave and selfless actions during the Kargil War between Indian and Pakistan that occurred in 1999. Sidharth Malhotra will play the titular role of the award-winning military officer.

[Promo Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram]

