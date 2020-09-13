Sidharth Malhotra's Songs From 'Banjaara' To 'Khadke Glassy' That Are Fit For Every Mood

Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with Student Of The Year and is now gearing up for an upcoming movie Shershaah. Over the years, the actor has been a part of many memorable films that have had some good music. From soothing songs to upbeat dance numbers, he has done it all. Hence, here are some of his famous songs that go best with different moods.

Kar Gayi Chull – Party

The song Kar Gayi Chull from the film Kapoor & Sons became the party track of the year. The song is high on energy and is a foot-tapping number. Composed by singer and rapper Badshah, the song has been sung by Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Faazilpuria and Sukriti Kakar. The catchy musical arrangement and lyrics of the song make this track instantly likeable. This song is apt for a party because of its jazzy music and relatable lyrics.

Ishq Wala Love – Romantic

The song Ishq Wala Love is from the movie Student Of The Year. The soft music accompanied by the soothing lyrics gives major romantic vibes. The song is sung by Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan & Shekhar Ravjiani. The lyrics of the song are penned by Anvita Dutt and the music is composed by Vishal & Shekhar. The song has more than 49M views on Youtube.

Banjaara – nostalgic

The song Banjaara from the movie Ek Villain will make you reminisce all the good old memories with your partner. The song has soothing music and lyrics given by Mithooon. Banjaara is sung by Mohd. Irfaan and has garnered more than 78M views on Youtube. Take a look at the music video.

Teri Khair Mangdi – heartbreak

With soulful lyrics penned by Kumaar, Teri Khair Mangdi is a song to listen to when heartbreak makes you feel heavy in your heart. The song sung by Bilaal Saeed will make you remember all those good moments you had spent with your loved one. The song is from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. It has garnered more than 93M views on Youtube.

Khadke Glassy- Workout

From the lyrics, the vocals, and the music, every aspect of this dance song is set to raise the energy levels while you burn some calories at the gym. Khadke Glassy is from the movie Jabariya Jodi. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie & Jyotica Tangri. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi & Ashok Mastie. It has more than 44M views on Youtube.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film Marjaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The film garnered praise for the acting by the cast from fans and movie critics. The actor will next be seen in Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah. The film is based on Vikram Batra’s Biopic and Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the lead role in the film. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Shataf Figar in pivotal roles. Shershaah is reported to hit the silver screens on July 3, 2020.

