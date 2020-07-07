Sidharth Malhotra pays homage to Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who is all set to step into the shoes of Kargil War hero, late Captain Vikram Batra in his next, paid tribute to the hero with a video on social media. The actor shared a video and remembered the soldier with great pride and lauded the sincere efforts of the Indian army for their contribution towards the nation. Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra

The film will revolve around the inspiring life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought valiantly back in 1999 during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It was the efforts of Batra that the Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999, and India’s Operation Vijay was successful. Vikram sacrificed his life for the nation and was awarded the highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra. The flick will also flaunt his life story and how he fought the battle till his last breath and sacrificed his life for his country. Kiara Advani will play the role of Vikram Batra’s love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Uf5q9ykAFc — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 7, 2020



On his 21st Martyrdom Day, Sidharth Malhotra shared a beautiful video paying a tribute to the war hero and remembering his works. Apart from this, in the video, the actor expressed his gratitude and respect towards the Indian Army who sacrifices their lives for the nation and its people at the borders. While captioning the post, Sidharth saluted and hailed the Indian army for their undying service to the nation especially the Kargil hero Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life 21 years ago.

As soon as Sidharth shared the video, scores of his fans stormed the comment section and urged the actor to release the film in theatres. One of the users asked Sidharth to go fr a theatrical release as it is the actor’s dream project and he has the potential to receive a National Award for his role in the film. Another user shared the picture of Captain Vikram Batra after winning back a peak during the Kargil War and saluted his efforts. The user called him, “Bravest of all brave.” A third user wrote that after watching the tribute, the fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the story of the Kargil hero through the film. Another user chimed in and offered respect and gratitude to the Indian army and also asked the actor to release the film in theatres. The film Shershaah is helmed by Vishnuvardhan.



I am sure you gonna do full justice with our Kargil Hero #Shershaah



Sending u lots of love & positive vibes ❤️



You gonna make all of us proud 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sn3Le3f82N — Captain Vikram Batra | SHERSHAAH 🇮🇳 S (@Sidliciousx) July 7, 2020

Please make sure it is releasing on theatre only. It is ur dream project Sid, and you have potential to receive National Award for the role. You have to fight for ur right if they plan to release it on OTT. — 💟 Mira 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) July 7, 2020

Captain Vikram Batra forever in our hearts ❤️



Bravest of all brave 🙏



YEH DIL MANGE MORE pic.twitter.com/i7DAA9NeEa — Captain Vikram Batra | SHERSHAAH 🇮🇳 S (@Sidliciousx) July 7, 2020

So looking forward to this one. Best wishes as always 👏👏👍#SherShaah — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) July 7, 2020

