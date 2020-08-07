Sidharth Malhotra Shares Shirtless Photos To Give Fitness Motivation To Fans; See Post

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a short video in which he was seen flaunting his ripped body. The short video featured a couple of throwback pictures from the sets of his previous ventures, including Student Of The Year and Baar Baar Dekho, among many others.

Instagramming the video, Sidharth wrote a short caption for it, which read, "#Hustle, Keep at it. Always (sic)". Meanwhile, he used the song Cradles by Sub Urban for the video post. Scroll down to watch the video.

Sidharth Malhotra shows of his ripped body

Talking about the video post, it managed to bag more than 17k views within a couple of hours (and is still counting). On the other side, many of his fans went gaga over his body as they flooded the comments section with fire and red-heart emoticons. A user wrote, "Uff boy u missed the brother an ek villain ones" while another user wrote a lyric of his entry song in the debut project SOTY. A section of fans used one-word comments, such as "stunning", "sexy" and "hot".

Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram wall has often given some major fitness goals to his fans and followers. A few days back, he shared a throwback picture from his college days, in which he was striking a pose while flaunting his biceps along with a smiling face.

Sidharth Malhotra's photos

Apart from fitness motivation, recently, the Brother actor shared a quote of the day said by one of the world's favourite superheroes, Batman. He captioned stating that it is a life lesson. The quote that the DC Comics superhero Batman once said is, "It is not who I am underneath, but What I do that defines me".

Sidharth Malhotra's movies

On the work front, the 35-year-old-actor was last seen the Milap Zaveri directorial Marjaavaan, along with Tara Sutaria. Reportedly, the action-romance drama did a decent business at the BO. He will be next seen in the biographical movie titled Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani, where he is playing a double role in the film. The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

