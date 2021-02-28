Sidharth Malhotra Reveals He Would Like To Change THIS One Thing About How He Looks

Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra of Student of the Year and Ek Villian fame has a large fan following. While his fans highly appreciate him for his good looks and his fit physique, he recently revealed that there is one thing about his looks that he would like to change to be able to better fit into his clothes. Read on to know what he wants to change about himself and why.

Siddharth shares what he would like to change about his looks

While promoting one of his films Jabariya Jodi, along with his co-star Parineeti Chopra, the actor during an interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed what he would like change about his looks. Siddharth revealed that he would like to change the length of his arms. According to Starsunfolded, Siddharth Malhotra is approx. 6'1" tall and has really long arms. He said he would like the change the length of his arms because he does not fit into the sleeves of regular size jackets. This revelation also left his co-star Parineeti Chopra fascinated. The actor was ironically dressed in a brown jacket paired with a pair of blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Jabariya Jodi is a Hindi language rom-com film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. The story is based upon the tradition of groom kidnapping, prevalent in Bihar. It revolves around the life of Abhay, a righteous thug who forcefully kidnaps grooms who demand dowry and later marries them off. Later, Babli, his childhood sweetheart, re-enters his life and changes his priorities. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Sidharth Malhotra's movies

On the professional front, Siddharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Marjaavaan along with actor Tara Sutaria. He will star in 3 upcoming Bollywood films: Shershaah, Thank God and Mission Majnu. Siddharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Shershaah is a biographical war action film based on the life journey of army captain Vikram Batra. Making his directorial debut Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah will also star Kiara Advani. The film was earlier supposed to release last year in July but has been delayed by an entire year, due to the pandemic.

